Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More long-term care beds in Ontario won't help without well-paid, well-trained staff

By Andrew Costa, Associate Professor | Schlegel Chair in Clinical Epidemiology & Aging, McMaster University
Share this article
When political candidates talk about their long-term care proposals, let’s remember there isn’t much point unless we recruit and adequately compensate enough workers to care for our loved ones.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine war: despite Russia's success in Donbas, this is only the end of the beginning
~ How to express yourself if you want others to cooperate with you – new research
~ What US re-entry into Somalia means for the Horn of Africa and for bigger powers
~ Ghana's debt: the pros and cons of borrowing abroad versus at home
~ How Kenya's 'patriotic' choral music has been used to embed a skewed version of history
~ What it will take for South Africa's ailing power utility to keep going
~ Cannabis policy changes in Africa are welcome. But small producers are the losers
~ Haiti has suffered hugely over centuries but its revolution was stunningly innovative
~ Addressing childhood anxiety as early as kindergarten could reduce its harmful impacts
~ Western countries demand Russia follows international law – so why don't they?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter