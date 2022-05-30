Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long social distancing: how young adults' habits have changed since COVID

By Simon Nicholas Williams, Senior Lecturer in People and Organisation, Swansea University
After two long, difficult years of the pandemic, life has started to return to normal – or at least something resembling normal – for many people.

With all major COVID restrictions now removed in the UK, recorded cases at their lowest rate in about a year, and vaccines and booster coverage relatively high, many people are keenly settling back into old…The Conversation


