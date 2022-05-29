Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond research output, student well-being should be part of university quality indicators

By Ebba Ossiannilsson, Professor of Education, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Muhammad Zuhdi, Adjunct Research Fellow Victoria University of Wellington; Head of the Quality Assurance Institute and Senior Lecturer, Universitas Islam Negeri Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta
Stephen Dobson, Professor and Dean of Education, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Students once might have been the main clients of higher education, but today communities, industries and the government demand the ear of the university.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


