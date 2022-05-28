Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: UN visit falls short of addressing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang

By Amnesty International
Responding to the end of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's six-day visit to China, Amnesty International's Secretary General Agnes Callamard said:  "The time has come for the OHCHR to publicly acknowledge the scale and gravity of human rights violations being committed by the Chinese government. The High Commissioner should release the […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


