Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Death of a Man with a Disability at the Hands of Brazilian Police

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Screengrab from a video posted to social media shows smoke coming out of a police vehicle where Genivaldo de Jesus Santos was held, in Sergipe, Brazil, May 25, 2022. The death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, a 38-year-old Black man with a psychosocial disability, on May 25, 2022 at the hands of Federal Highway Police in the Brazilian state of Sergipe, is deeply disturbing. Bystanders recorded a video showing two police officers approaching Santos and insulting him. He does not appear to offer any resistance. A later video appears to show the officers holding him down…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Arming teachers – an effective security measure or a false sense of security?
~ Russia: Authorities Double Down on Persecuting 'Undesirables'
~ One Year Since Deadly Heatwave in Canada, Protections Still Needed
~ Russia: Authorities Double Down on Persecuting “Undesirables”
~ Eating sea squirts reverses signs of ageing in mice – new research
~ Inflation: there's a vital way to reduce it that everyone overlooks – raise productivity
~ The 'sonnenrad' used in shooters' manifestos: a spiritual symbol of hate
~ Spirit of Ntu: South African piano maestro Nduduzo Makhathini on his 10th album
~ The Tinderbox: why I disagree with the view of history in this documentary on the Israel-Palestine conflict
~ The ordination of the first female rabbi 50 years ago has brought many changes – and some challenges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter