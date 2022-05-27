Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

One Year Since Deadly Heatwave in Canada, Protections Still Needed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman sits to take a rest as heatwave hits Western Canada on June 30, 2021 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. © 2021 Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images © 2021 Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images As the one-year anniversary of a lethal heatwave in Western Canada approaches, the British Columbia and Canadian governments need to ensure that support is in place for those most at risk from climate change-exacerbated extreme heat. Last year, Human Rights Watch documented how lack of access to cooling and targeted support contributed to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


