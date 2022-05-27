Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Authorities Double Down on Persecuting “Undesirables”

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mikhail Iosilevich, head of the local branch of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster (Pastafarianism), an independent group,  November 2020. © Private/Facebook (Berlin) – A Russian court today handed an activist 20 months of custodial sentence and ordered him to pay civil damages of 100,000 rubles (approximately USD 1,500) having found him affiliated with an “undesirable organization,” Human Rights Watch said today. The abusive law underlying the charges, the prosecution and sentencing, individually and together constitute a complete travesty of justice, Human…


© Human Rights Watch -


