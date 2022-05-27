Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 'sonnenrad' used in shooters' manifestos: a spiritual symbol of hate

By Helen A. Berger, Affliate Scholar at the Women's Studies Research Center, Brandeis University
The far-right today shares more than just ideas with white supremacists of yesterday – they also share some pagan-inspired symbols.The Conversation


