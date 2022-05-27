Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spirit of Ntu: South African piano maestro Nduduzo Makhathini on his 10th album

By Phuti Sepuru, Lecturer in Jazz, University of Pretoria
Share this article
The jazz star says he wants his piano to speak in his isiZulu language, and that his music is born from spiritual concerns.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ One Year Since Deadly Heatwave in Canada, Protections Still Needed
~ Russia: Authorities Double Down on Persecuting “Undesirables”
~ Eating sea squirts reverses signs of ageing in mice – new research
~ Inflation: there's a vital way to reduce it that everyone overlooks – raise productivity
~ The 'sonnenrad' used in shooters' manifestos: a spiritual symbol of hate
~ The Tinderbox: why I disagree with the view of history in this documentary on the Israel-Palestine conflict
~ The ordination of the first female rabbi 50 years ago has brought many changes – and some challenges
~ CBBC's move online could damage its identity, value and brand recognition
~ Russia: Activist Mikhail Iosilevich jailed for collaborating with so called ‘undesirable’ organization
~ Syria's Samar Haddad: ‘Books are freedom and reading is what frees us’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter