Prehistoric Planet: TV show asked us to explore what weather the dinosaurs lived through
By Alex Farnsworth, Senior Research Associate in Meteorology, University of Bristol
Paul Valdes, Professor of Physical Geography, University of Bristol
Robert Spicer, Emeritus Professor of Earth Sciences, The Open University
When conjuring up images of when dinosaurs ruled the planet we often think of hot and humid landscapes in a world very different from our own. However, the new TV series Prehistoric Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, shows dinosaurs living and indeed thriving in many types of environments, including colder regions where snowstorms, freezing fog and sea-ice were commonplace.
When the show’s producers first approached us to help understand the kinds of weather and environment that dinosaurs lived…
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 27, 2022