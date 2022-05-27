Tolerance.ca
Bank holidays: how a day off work affects the economy

By Edward Thomas Jones, Lecturer in Economics, Bangor University
The Queen’s platinum jubilee will be celebrated across the UK with parades, picnics and street parties. But perhaps the most popular event planned to mark her 70 years on the throne will be an extra day off work.

Millions will enjoy a four day weekend in June 2022 after the annual spring bank holiday was moved to Thursday June 2, and the following day made a one-off extra bank holiday. It means that this year, England and Wales will have nine bank…The Conversation


