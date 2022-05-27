Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US shootings: Norway and Finland have similar levels of gun ownership, but far less gun crime

By Peter Squires, Professor of Criminology & Public Policy, University of Brighton
In the wake of the most recent US mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 pupils and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old armed with an assault rifle, a comparison considering how the US compares with other countries on children’s deaths caused by guns is compelling.

As the independent non-profit US organisation the Children’s Defense Fund has pointed out, gun violence is now…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


