Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: No Reparations for Ex-President’s Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hissène Habré’s victims march for reparations, Ndjaména, Chad © Association of Victims of the Crimes of Hissène Habré, May 2022 (Dakar) – The victims of the late Chadian President Hissène Habré have yet to receive any reparations, six years after his historic conviction in Senegal, seven organizations said today. On May 30, 2016, Habré, who died in August 2021, was convicted of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and torture, including sexual violence and rape, by an African Union-backed Senegalese court and sentenced to life in prison. In a separate trial in Chad,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


