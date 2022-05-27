Why gun control laws don't pass Congress, despite majority public support and repeated outrage over mass shootings
By Monika L. McDermott, Professor of Political Science, Fordham University
David R. Jones, Professor of Political Science, Baruch College, CUNY
The nature of elected office combines with the lasting priorities of public opinion to put gun control on the back burner, even in times when it does get massive public attention.
- Thursday, May 26, 2022