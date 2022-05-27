Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

6 charts shows key role firearms makers play in America’s gun culture

By Michael Siegel, Visiting Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine, Tufts University
Share this article
A closer look at firearms sales reveals some interesting trends that should be part of America’s ongoing conversation about the root causes of gun violence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mass shootings leave behind collective despair, anguish and trauma at many societal levels
~ Planning a holiday? What's the COVID situation in Bali, Fiji, NZ and the UK?
~ AI could help us spot viruses like monkeypox before they cross over – and help conserve nature
~ 'Every child matters': One year after the unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children were found in Kamloops
~ Military history is repeating for Russia under Putin's regime of thieves
~ Heartstopper depicts queer joy - here's why that can bring about complicated feelings for those in the LGBTIQ community
~ Friday essay: grey-haired and radiant – reimagining ageing for women
~ Wild animals are evolving faster than anybody thought
~ Laggard to leader? Labor could repair Australia’s tattered reputation on climate change, if it gets these things right
~ Dumbed-down curriculum means primary students will learn less about the world and nothing about climate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter