Human Rights Observatory

Rishi Sunak's £15 billion cost-of-living package and windfall tax: four experts respond

By Jonquil Lowe, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Personal Finance, The Open University
Adi Imsirovic, Senior Research Fellow, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, University of Surrey
Alan Shipman, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
Keith Baker, Research Fellow in Fuel Poverty and Energy Policy, Built Environment Asset Management (BEAM) Centre, Glasgow Caledonian University
The UK chancellor is giving a one-off payment of £1,200 to the most vulnerable households, while U-turning on a windfall tax for energy companies.The Conversation


