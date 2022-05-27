Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria Targets Diaspora Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Algerians demonstrate in Algiers to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak movement, February 22, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Toufik Doudou Compared to the most brazen practitioners of pursuing political opponents abroad – Saudi Arabia, for example, dismembering journalist Jamal Khashoggi – Algeria has garnered little attention. But activists within Algeria’s diaspora are fearful, after several cases that seem to complement government efforts to crush the three-year-old peaceful protest movement known as the “Hirak.” On March 24, Spain issued an expulsion order against…


© Human Rights Watch -


