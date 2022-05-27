Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Release Imprisoned Artists

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – The Cuban government should immediately and unconditionally release Maykel Castillo Pérez and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, artists who are set to stand trial starting on May 30, 2022, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. Concerned governments, especially from Latin America and Europe, should monitor the trial and call for the artists’ release. Otero Alcántara, a visual artist, and Castillo Pérez, a rap singer who is also known by his artistic name “Osorbo,” have been in pretrial detention for nearly a year. A prosecutor has requested that they be sentenced to seven…


