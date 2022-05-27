Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Film ‘Immoral Code’ Explores Danger of Machines That Kill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A photo outside the ‘Immoral Code’ premiere at the Prince Charles Cinema in London, May 19, 2022. © 2022 Stu Mason, Stop Killer Robots. Over the past decade, concerns have deepened over the increasing prospect of weapons systems that, once activated, would select and attack targets without further human intervention.   The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, co-founded by Human Rights Watch in 2012, has been working to prohibit the use of autonomous weapons systems that could have a devastating impact on civilians in armed conflict. The campaign has released a 23-minute…


© Human Rights Watch -


