Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico’s Supreme Court Bans ‘Random’ Immigration Checks

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Mexican Marine orders a group of migrants from Bangladesh, India and Pakistan off a bus at an immigration checkpoint outside the town of Viva Mexico, near Tapachula, in Chiapas state, Mexico, June 21, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Oliver de Ros Mexico’s Supreme Court reached a landmark ruling last week, overturning a legal provision allowing immigration agents to stop anyone and demand proof of their legal status. The ruling came after years of litigation by human rights groups and could have a profound impact on Mexico’s enforcement-heavy immigration policy, driven by…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mass shootings leave behind collective despair, anguish and trauma at many societal levels
~ Planning a holiday? What's the COVID situation in Bali, Fiji, NZ and the UK?
~ AI could help us spot viruses like monkeypox before they cross over – and help conserve nature
~ 'Every child matters': One year after the unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children were found in Kamloops
~ Military history is repeating for Russia under Putin's regime of thieves
~ Heartstopper depicts queer joy - here's why that can bring about complicated feelings for those in the LGBTIQ community
~ Friday essay: grey-haired and radiant – reimagining ageing for women
~ Wild animals are evolving faster than anybody thought
~ Laggard to leader? Labor could repair Australia’s tattered reputation on climate change, if it gets these things right
~ Dumbed-down curriculum means primary students will learn less about the world and nothing about climate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter