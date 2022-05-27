Tolerance.ca
Sweden: a history of neutrality ends after 200 years

By Owen Greene, Professor of International Security and Development, University of Bradford
Sweden’s application to join Nato in May marks a major shift away from its longstanding position as a neutral state, stretching back to 1812.

Yet following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the decision now appears to command wide political support across the Swedish government, parliament and population. Swedish public support for Nato membership has gradually increased over the last decade, with 58% now…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


