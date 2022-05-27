Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top Gun: Maverick's age shouldn’t stop him as a test and fighter pilot, but his lifestyle might

By Guy Gratton, Visiting Senior Research Fellow, Brunel University London
When Rolls Royce Test Pilot Phil O’Dell (POD to his friends and colleagues) broke the world electric flight airspeed record last year, nobody remarked upon his being in his late 50s. At 51, no one challenged me about my age when I recently made the first flight of the British all-electric Sherwood…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


