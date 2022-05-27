Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Large trees are essential for healthy cities

By Alison Munson, Écologie forestière, écologie urbaine, sols urbains, Université Laval
Anaïs Paré, Professionnelle de recherche pour la Chaire de recherche sur l'arbre urbain et son milieu (CRAUM), Université Laval
Share this article
Trees are important elements of our urban landscape. With more than 50 per cent of the world’s population living in cities, it is impossible to imagine cities without the many services and benefits trees provide to residents and ecosystems.

We saw evidence of this when COVID-19 measures were the most restrictive: urban park use increased dramatically. This is no coincidence. The presence of trees promotes both physical and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mass shootings leave behind collective despair, anguish and trauma at many societal levels
~ Planning a holiday? What's the COVID situation in Bali, Fiji, NZ and the UK?
~ AI could help us spot viruses like monkeypox before they cross over – and help conserve nature
~ 'Every child matters': One year after the unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children were found in Kamloops
~ Military history is repeating for Russia under Putin's regime of thieves
~ Heartstopper depicts queer joy - here's why that can bring about complicated feelings for those in the LGBTIQ community
~ Friday essay: grey-haired and radiant – reimagining ageing for women
~ Wild animals are evolving faster than anybody thought
~ Laggard to leader? Labor could repair Australia’s tattered reputation on climate change, if it gets these things right
~ Dumbed-down curriculum means primary students will learn less about the world and nothing about climate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter