Human Rights Observatory

Spain: Pegasus spyware scandal reveals risk of intelligence services acting with total impunity

By Amnesty International
As Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, spoke in Congress today about the use of Pegasus spyware by Spain’s intelligence services (the CNI), to spy on political figures, Amnesty International have called on authorities to urgently review the regulations to limit covert surveillance of communications. They have also published ten recommendations aimed at finding out the […] The post Spain: Pegasus spyware scandal reveals risk of intelligence services acting with total impunity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


