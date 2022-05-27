Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another Police Raid in Rio Leaves 26 Dead

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Relatives bury Gabrielle Ferreira da Cunha, 41, who was killed during a police raid in the Vila Cruzeiro neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo Early on May 24, 2022, a military-style operation in Vila Cruzeiro, an impoverished neighborhood in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, forced residents to scramble for cover under volleys of shots. Schools, health clinics, and shops did not open that morning, and people could not go to work. Over the following 12 hours, casualties kept arriving at a nearby hospital. At the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mass shootings leave behind collective despair, anguish and trauma at many societal levels
~ Planning a holiday? What's the COVID situation in Bali, Fiji, NZ and the UK?
~ AI could help us spot viruses like monkeypox before they cross over – and help conserve nature
~ 'Every child matters': One year after the unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children were found in Kamloops
~ Military history is repeating for Russia under Putin's regime of thieves
~ Heartstopper depicts queer joy - here's why that can bring about complicated feelings for those in the LGBTIQ community
~ Friday essay: grey-haired and radiant – reimagining ageing for women
~ Wild animals are evolving faster than anybody thought
~ Laggard to leader? Labor could repair Australia’s tattered reputation on climate change, if it gets these things right
~ Dumbed-down curriculum means primary students will learn less about the world and nothing about climate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter