Human Rights Observatory

How digital technology can help keep cities green and pleasant

By Anthony Larsson, Researcher, Innovation Management, Karolinska Institutet
Andreas Hatzigeorgiou, Affiliate Researcher, School of Architecture and the Built Environment, KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Parks, small woodlands and even simple patches of grass not only keep a city attractive, but also help people find a sense of bliss in an otherwise bustling urban environment. With new technologies, we can plan and monitor these urban “green spaces” better than ever before.

As several studies have highlighted, nature within urban settings plays a pivotal role in combating many of the global public health challenges commonly associated with urbanisation. This includes maladiesThe Conversation


