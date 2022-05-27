Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cost of living: the unhealthy coping strategies which are likely to rise as energy bills soar – plus how to get help

By Aimee Ambrose, Professor of Energy Policy and Trustee of the Fuel Poverty Research Network, Sheffield Hallam University
Share this article
The burden of very high energy prices does not fall evenly across society. The most vulnerable customers are more likely to be on the most expensive tariffs because they’re more likely to pay for their energy via prepayment meters and face barriers to switching, such as limited access to the internet.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mass shootings leave behind collective despair, anguish and trauma at many societal levels
~ Planning a holiday? What's the COVID situation in Bali, Fiji, NZ and the UK?
~ AI could help us spot viruses like monkeypox before they cross over – and help conserve nature
~ 'Every child matters': One year after the unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children were found in Kamloops
~ Military history is repeating for Russia under Putin's regime of thieves
~ Heartstopper depicts queer joy - here's why that can bring about complicated feelings for those in the LGBTIQ community
~ Friday essay: grey-haired and radiant – reimagining ageing for women
~ Wild animals are evolving faster than anybody thought
~ Laggard to leader? Labor could repair Australia’s tattered reputation on climate change, if it gets these things right
~ Dumbed-down curriculum means primary students will learn less about the world and nothing about climate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter