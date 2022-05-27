Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How college students can help save local news

By Lara Salahi, Assistant Professor of Broadcast and Digital Journalism, Endicott College
Christina Smith, Associate Professor of Mass Communication, Georgia College and State University
Share this article
Local news outlets across the U.S. are struggling to bring in advertising and subscription revenue, which pays for the reporting, editing and production of their articles. It’s not a new problem, but with fewer and fewer journalism jobs as a result, a growing number of local newsrooms have found a potential solution: college journalism students.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mass shootings leave behind collective despair, anguish and trauma at many societal levels
~ Planning a holiday? What's the COVID situation in Bali, Fiji, NZ and the UK?
~ AI could help us spot viruses like monkeypox before they cross over – and help conserve nature
~ 'Every child matters': One year after the unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children were found in Kamloops
~ Military history is repeating for Russia under Putin's regime of thieves
~ Heartstopper depicts queer joy - here's why that can bring about complicated feelings for those in the LGBTIQ community
~ Friday essay: grey-haired and radiant – reimagining ageing for women
~ Wild animals are evolving faster than anybody thought
~ Laggard to leader? Labor could repair Australia’s tattered reputation on climate change, if it gets these things right
~ Dumbed-down curriculum means primary students will learn less about the world and nothing about climate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter