Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Champions League final 2022: the economic tactics that drive Liverpool and Real Madrid

By Simon Chadwick, Global Professor of Sport | Director of Eurasian Sport, EM Lyon
Paul Widdop, Researcher of Sport Business, University of Manchester
Liverpool against Real Madrid in the Champions League final is a fixture for football fans to savour – two giants battling it out for one of the most prized trophies in the game. And regardless of the result, some will also see this match as a win for football over geopolitics and big money.

For these two sides making it to the final means that other powerful teams were knocked out along the way. There is no Manchester City, a club much…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


