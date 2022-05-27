Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change isn't a priority for Kenyan universities. It should be

By Jackline Nyerere, Senior Lecturer of Educational Leadership and Policy, Kenyatta University
Universities can play a vital role in shaping change in societies. They produce knowledge through research, train future decision makers, and contribute to public awareness of issues.

But not all universities are rising to challenges like this. Studies have established that efforts to integrate sustainable development into African universities’ curricula and their community engagement processes leave something to be desired. Teaching and research don’t always reflect society’s real problems.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


