From glasses to mobility scooters, 'assistive technology' isn't always high-tech. A WHO roadmap could help 2 million Australians get theirs
By Natasha Layton, Senior Research Fellow: Rehabilitation, Ageing and Independent Living Research Centre, Monash University
Libby Callaway, Associate Professor, Rehabilitation, Ageing and Independent Living Research Centre and Occupational Therapy Department, School of Primary and Allied Healthcare, Monash University
Louise Puli, Adjunct Researcher, Rehabilitation, Ageing and Independent Living Research Centre, Monash University
The WHO has released a major report on assistive technology. It says almost 1 billion children and adults can’t get the glasses, wheelchairs, technology, devices or other supports they need.
- Thursday, May 26, 2022