Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey Fails Domestic Violence Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (From left) Güllü Yılmaz, Ayşe Tuba Arslan, Müzeyyen Boylu, Pelda Karaduman and Remziye Yoldaş were killed by current or former husbands or partners, even though they had secured court orders granting them protection. The text is from a September 2021 judgment by Turkey’s Constitutional Court finding that state authorities’ failure to protect a woman from her abusive former husband had contributed to her being killed. © 2022 Human Rights Watch (Istanbul) – The Turkish government is failing victims of domestic violence even though the police and courts have issued…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


