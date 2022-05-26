Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the NRA evolved from backing a 1934 ban on machine guns to blocking nearly all firearm restrictions today

By Robert Spitzer, Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus of the Political Science Department, State University of New York College at Cortland
The mass shootings at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, just 10 days apart, are stirring the now-familiar national debate over guns seen after the tragic 2012 and 2018 school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland,…The Conversation


