Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fragments of a dying comet might put on a spectacular show next week – or pass by without a trace

By Jonti Horner, Professor (Astrophysics), University of Southern Queensland
Tanya Hill, Honorary Fellow of the University of Melbourne and Senior Curator (Astronomy), Museums Victoria
Share this article
As Earth orbits the Sun, it ploughs through dust and debris left behind by comets and asteroids. That debris gives birth to meteor showers – which can be one of nature’s most amazing spectacles.

Most meteor showers are predictable, recurring annually when the Earth traverses a particular trail of debris.

Occasionally, however, Earth runs through a particularly narrow, dense clump of debris. This results in a meteor storm, sending thousands…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From glasses to mobility scooters, 'assistive technology' isn't always high-tech. A WHO roadmap could help 2 million Australians get theirs
~ We keep hearing about a First Nations Voice to parliament, but what would it actually look like in practice?
~ To walk the talk on climate, Labor must come clean about the future for coal and gas
~ Will the latest shooting of US children finally lead to gun reform? Sadly, that's unlikely
~ Bulgaria: Migrants Brutally Pushed Back at Turkish Border
~ Turkey Fails Domestic Violence Victims
~ How the NRA evolved from backing a 1934 ban on machine guns to blocking nearly all firearm restrictions today
~ Sunshine by day, water by night: Indonesia could pair its vast solar and hydro storage to decarbonise the country
~ Below the Line: How might our new, more diverse parliament change Australia and the Asia-Pacific? – podcast
~ COVID-19 in babies – here's what to expect
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter