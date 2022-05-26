Tolerance.ca
Still No Justice in Somalia Health Workers Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An ambulance transports patients to a hospital from a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts Mogadishu, Somalia, March 2017. © 2017 REUTERS/Feisal Omar Two years ago, Gololey village in Somalia’s Middle Shabelle region was shaken to its core by the chilling massacre of eight health workers. On the afternoon of May 27, 2020, five masked gunmen – four reportedly in government uniforms – abducted seven male health workers from a healthcare clinic run by a nongovernmental organization. They also took a man who ran a nearby pharmacy. The gunmen marched…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


