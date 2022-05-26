Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How did ancient moa survive the ice age – and what can they teach us about modern climate change?

By Nic Rawlence, Senior Lecturer in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
Alexander Verry, Postdoctoral Researcher, Université de Toulouse III – Paul Sabatier
Kieren Mitchell, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Zoology, University of Otago
Share this article
DNA from ancient eastern moa bones is unlocking the secrets of their survival during the last ice age, and providing lessons for today’s threatened species.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From glasses to mobility scooters, 'assistive technology' isn't always high-tech. A WHO roadmap could help 2 million Australians get theirs
~ We keep hearing about a First Nations Voice to parliament, but what would it actually look like in practice?
~ To walk the talk on climate, Labor must come clean about the future for coal and gas
~ Will the latest shooting of US children finally lead to gun reform? Sadly, that's unlikely
~ Bulgaria: Migrants Brutally Pushed Back at Turkish Border
~ Turkey Fails Domestic Violence Victims
~ How the NRA evolved from backing a 1934 ban on machine guns to blocking nearly all firearm restrictions today
~ Sunshine by day, water by night: Indonesia could pair its vast solar and hydro storage to decarbonise the country
~ Below the Line: How might our new, more diverse parliament change Australia and the Asia-Pacific? – podcast
~ COVID-19 in babies – here's what to expect
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter