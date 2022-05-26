Avian influenza: How bird flu affects domestic and wild flocks, and why a One Health approach matters
By Shayan Sharif, Professor of Immunology and Associate Dean, Research and Graduate Studies, University of Guelph
Jeffrey J. Wichtel, Dean, Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph
Avian influenza virus — or bird flu — can infect domestic poultry such as chickens and turkeys, as well as wild birds. The H5N1 strain has been identified in Canada.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 25, 2022