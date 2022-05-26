Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Avian influenza: How bird flu affects domestic and wild flocks, and why a One Health approach matters

By Shayan Sharif, Professor of Immunology and Associate Dean, Research and Graduate Studies, University of Guelph
Jeffrey J. Wichtel, Dean, Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph
Avian influenza virus — or bird flu — can infect domestic poultry such as chickens and turkeys, as well as wild birds. The H5N1 strain has been identified in Canada.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


