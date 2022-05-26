Super co-contribution has cost $10 billion to help the wrong Australians – so let's scrap it
By Cain Polidano, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Ha Vu, Senior lecturer, Deakin University
Marc Chan, Professor, Department of Economics, The University of Melbourne
Roger Wilkins, Professorial Fellow and Deputy Director (Research), HILDA Survey, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Our research shows the co-contribution scheme does little to help low and middle-income earners. The new Albanese government should consider discontinuing it – saving hundreds of millions of dollars.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 25, 2022