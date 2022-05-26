How plate tectonics, mountains and deep-sea sediments have maintained Earth's 'Goldilocks' climate
By Dietmar Müller, Professor of Geophysics, University of Sydney
Adriana Dutkiewicz, ARC Future Fellow, University of Sydney
Andrew Merdith, Research fellow, University of Leeds
Ben Mather, Research fellow, University of Sydney
Christopher Gonzalez, Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Sabin Zahirovic, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Sydney
Tobias Keller, Senior Scientist in Computational Geosciences, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Weronika Gorczyk, The University of Western Australia
For hundreds of millions of years, Earth’s climate has warmed and cooled with natural fluctuations in the level of carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the atmosphere. Over the past century, humans have pushed CO₂ levels to their highest in 2 million years – overtaking natural emissions – mostly by burning fossil fuels, causing ongoing global warming that may make…
- Wednesday, May 25, 2022