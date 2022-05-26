As flu cases surge, vaccination may offer some bonus protection from COVID as well
By Nicole Messina, Team Leader in the Infectious Diseases Research Group, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute; Honorary Fellow at The University of Melbourne Department of Paediatrics., Murdoch Children's Research Institute
A yet-to-be-verified study found health-care workers who’d had a flu shot were a third less likely to test positive for COVID – and 90% less likely to develop severe COVID symptoms.
