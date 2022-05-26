Foreign companies exiting Russia echo the pressure campaign against South Africa's racist apartheid system
By Stephen Bagwell, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Missouri-St. Louis
Meridith LaVelle, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science & International Affairs, University of Georgia
Corporate pressure campaigns usually work best in partnership with local institutions. While Russia’s civic organizations are generally weak, there are some signs of growing defiance.
- Wednesday, May 25, 2022