Rwandan researchers are finally being centred in scholarship about their own country
By Felix Mukwiza Ndahinda, Honorary Associate Professor, College of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Rwanda
Jason Mosley, Research Associate, African Studies Centre, University of Oxford
Nicola Palmer, Reader in Law, King's College London
Phil Clark, Professor of International Politics, SOAS, University of London
Sandra Shenge, Director of Programs, Aegis Trust
It is widely known that African researchers are dramatically underrepresented in academic journals. But it’s still astonishing to see this reality starkly represented in numbers.
For the past eight years we have run the Research, Policy and Higher Education (RPHE) programme, a research and peer-support scheme with Rwandan scholars, through…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 25, 2022