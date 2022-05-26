Tolerance.ca
Kenya's push for a purely formal seed system could be bad for farmers

By Oliver Kiptoo Kirui, Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Kenya’s government wants farmers to grow crops from licensed seeds only. These are hybrid seeds that are certified free of various seed-borne pests and diseases. The Seeds and Plant Varieties Act makes it a crime to plant and exchange uncertified seeds. But many small-scale farmers rely on informal exchanges of seeds with their neighbours to…The Conversation


