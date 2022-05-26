How the scientific equivalent of impressionist paintings can make you feel data
By Fiona Carroll, Reader in Human Computer Interaction, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Aidan Taylor, Lecturer in Computer Embedded Design, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Jon Pigott, Senior Lecturer in Art and Design, Cardiff Metropolitan University
A group of artists shook the world in the 1860s by painting what they saw, thought and felt. They became known as the impressionists and they weren’t interested in recreating perfect visual appearances like hundreds of artists before them.
Instead, painters like Claude Monet strove for a new way of representing the world in order to keep it alive and real. They did this by creating an “impression” of how a person, landscape or object appeared to them at a certain moment in time. In doing so, they captured all aspects of their changing societies and transformed the very nature of the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 25, 2022