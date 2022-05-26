Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the scientific equivalent of impressionist paintings can make you feel data

By Fiona Carroll, Reader in Human Computer Interaction, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Aidan Taylor, Lecturer in Computer Embedded Design, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Jon Pigott, Senior Lecturer in Art and Design, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Share this article
A group of artists shook the world in the 1860s by painting what they saw, thought and felt. They became known as the impressionists and they weren’t interested in recreating perfect visual appearances like hundreds of artists before them.

Instead, painters like Claude Monet strove for a new way of representing the world in order to keep it alive and real. They did this by creating an “impression” of how a person, landscape or object appeared to them at a certain moment in time. In doing so, they captured all aspects of their changing societies and transformed the very nature of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From glasses to mobility scooters, 'assistive technology' isn't always high-tech. A WHO roadmap could help 2 million Australians get theirs
~ We keep hearing about a First Nations Voice to parliament, but what would it actually look like in practice?
~ To walk the talk on climate, Labor must come clean about the future for coal and gas
~ Will the latest shooting of US children finally lead to gun reform? Sadly, that's unlikely
~ Bulgaria: Migrants Brutally Pushed Back at Turkish Border
~ Turkey Fails Domestic Violence Victims
~ How the NRA evolved from backing a 1934 ban on machine guns to blocking nearly all firearm restrictions today
~ Sunshine by day, water by night: Indonesia could pair its vast solar and hydro storage to decarbonise the country
~ Below the Line: How might our new, more diverse parliament change Australia and the Asia-Pacific? – podcast
~ COVID-19 in babies – here's what to expect
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter