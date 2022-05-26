Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 'doorway' on Mars? How we see things in space that aren't there

By David Rothery, Professor of Planetary Geosciences, The Open University
Share this article
We should not be surprised that some of the innumerable rocks on Mars have weird shapes, because many have been sand-blasted by wind erosion for billions of years.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From glasses to mobility scooters, 'assistive technology' isn't always high-tech. A WHO roadmap could help 2 million Australians get theirs
~ We keep hearing about a First Nations Voice to parliament, but what would it actually look like in practice?
~ To walk the talk on climate, Labor must come clean about the future for coal and gas
~ Will the latest shooting of US children finally lead to gun reform? Sadly, that's unlikely
~ Bulgaria: Migrants Brutally Pushed Back at Turkish Border
~ Turkey Fails Domestic Violence Victims
~ How the NRA evolved from backing a 1934 ban on machine guns to blocking nearly all firearm restrictions today
~ Sunshine by day, water by night: Indonesia could pair its vast solar and hydro storage to decarbonise the country
~ Below the Line: How might our new, more diverse parliament change Australia and the Asia-Pacific? – podcast
~ COVID-19 in babies – here's what to expect
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter