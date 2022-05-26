Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to talk to your employer about trauma

By Stefanos Nachmias, Principal Lecturer and Deputy Head of HRM Department, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
Trauma and PTSD can lead to challenges in the workplace. An expert explains what you should consider before seeking support at work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From glasses to mobility scooters, 'assistive technology' isn't always high-tech. A WHO roadmap could help 2 million Australians get theirs
~ We keep hearing about a First Nations Voice to parliament, but what would it actually look like in practice?
~ To walk the talk on climate, Labor must come clean about the future for coal and gas
~ Will the latest shooting of US children finally lead to gun reform? Sadly, that's unlikely
~ Bulgaria: Migrants Brutally Pushed Back at Turkish Border
~ Turkey Fails Domestic Violence Victims
~ How the NRA evolved from backing a 1934 ban on machine guns to blocking nearly all firearm restrictions today
~ Sunshine by day, water by night: Indonesia could pair its vast solar and hydro storage to decarbonise the country
~ Below the Line: How might our new, more diverse parliament change Australia and the Asia-Pacific? – podcast
~ COVID-19 in babies – here's what to expect
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter