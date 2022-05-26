Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Monkeypox is endemic in Nigeria. But surveillance isn't what it should be

By Oyewale Tomori, Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science
There has been an outbreak of monkeypox cases in a number of countries that are not endemic for the virus. Monkeypox is caused by an orthopoxvirus that is closely related to the virus that caused smallpox. Monkeypox is an animal virus that occasionally infects humans after they are bitten or scratched by a monkey or other animal. It does not usually spread easily between humans, and typically only in close contacts. Since…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


