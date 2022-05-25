Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moldova: Romani Refugees from Ukraine Face Segregation

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Refugees standing in the hallway of FRISPA center where most Romani refugees from Ukraine are accommodated, April 9, 2022.  © 2022 Pablo Miranzo Macia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Berlin) – Moldovan authorities are deliberately housing most Romani refugees separately from others fleeing the war in Ukraine, in a manner that constitutes unequal and discriminatory treatment, Human Rights Watch said today. Amid pervasive discriminatory attitudes toward Roma, government authorities have permitted and, in some cases, directed staff and volunteers to deny Romani refugees…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ When is a COVID mutation a new variant, and when is it a subvariant? And what’s a recombinant?
~ At least 19 children killed in Texas elementary school - 3 essential reads on America's relentless gun violence
~ After many false dawns, Australians finally voted for stronger climate action. Here's why this election was different
~ Clive Palmer and One Nation flopped at the election. What happened?
~ Eden-Monaro and Gippsland are next-door neighbours: why is one seat safe and the other marginal?
~ When War Crimes Evidence Disappears
~ What overseas Chinese citizens make of Xi Jinping's resignation rumours
~ Governments Harm Children’s Rights in Online Learning
~ Planetary waves, cut-off lows and blocking highs: what's behind record floods across the Southern Hemisphere?
~ Surprise! How men react when becoming a dad isn't part of the plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter