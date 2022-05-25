Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What overseas Chinese citizens make of Xi Jinping's resignation rumours

By Oiwan Lam
Rumours of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s potential resignation have swirled on Chinese social media in the past two weeks and prompted a lot of speculations among overseas Chinese dissidents.


