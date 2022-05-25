Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Governments Harm Children’s Rights in Online Learning

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Andrea Devia Nuño, Hero Studios (Tokyo) – Governments of 49 of the world’s most populous countries harmed children’s rights by endorsing online learning products during Covid-19 school closures without adequately protecting children’s privacy, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The report was released simultaneously with publications by media organizations around the world that had early access to the Human Rights Watch findings and engaged in an independent collaborative investigation. “‘How Dare They Peep into My Private Life?’: Children’s Rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


